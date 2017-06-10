Blue: Where we came from.
Youtuber Cindy Thai has amassed an online following through her UCLA advice videos and vlogs.
Student cosplayers face a variety of challenges, but find confidence through adopting characters.
Zach Martinucci specializes in baking bread using ingredients that reflect his friends' personalities.
Aspiring actors at UCLA sometimes face appearance-based and personality-based typecasting.
David Miller arranges guitar components for duet songs with Eva B. Ross.
Frances Tyska's most recent photo series, "Heavy Elephants," comments on the Trump administration.
Ofelia Marquez Stephens has fixed coffins, religious icons and paintings as an art restorer.
Student-run company "Muse of Fire" performs in a renovated liquor store to more intimately engage audience members.
The UCLA Lab School celebrates experimental education and applied learning.
Advocates at UCLA push for more research in health care for transgender people.
A few independently owned shops operate in Westwood among an increasing number of chain businesses in the area.
Students and Westwood community leaders share their views on the role of nightlife in Westwood Village.
The new group of student advisors to the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion hope to better address campus climate issues next year.
Andrew Gutierrez III describes how he approached teaching an ethnic studies course at UCLA Mann Community School.
Lt. Col Fike, head of UCLA's Air Force ROTC program, promoted leadership development among cadets.
Maciek Kolodziejczak, a director of student services in the Department of Public Policy, will be retiring after 20 years.
The Community Activities Committee, one of the biggest student funding bodies, has increased its funding allocations to student groups.
Student activism increased after the 2016 election and students think it will keep growing.
This year, the first cohort of a group of formerly incarcerated students will graduate.
Students think the political atmosphere at UCLA has become more polarized since the 2016 election.
Brock Thompson, who is graduating from UCLA this year, shares his experience as a gay veteran.
UCLA must treat the root causes of mental illness, not the symptoms.
BruinCast must be made public for students to make the most of their education.
It's no surprise that students would rather trade discussion sections for extra sleep.
Take a look back at the most notable moments of the 2016-2017 school year.
The Daily Bruin chronicled the days of a North Campus and South Campus student to see how different they really are.
Six international students share their experiences adjusting to life in Westwood.
Jackson Bantle and Hagen Smith, two men's volleyball seniors and native Southern Californians, plan to take their careers overseas after graduation.
Twenty-three UCLA club sports competed in national championship events this year, but five teams stood out from the rest.
Distance runner Austin O'Neil spent his final winter break as a Bruin in South Africa, 7,651 feet above sea level.
UCLA baseball has three standout juniors who will be picked in this week's MLB draft.
Men's volleyball Mitch Stahl shares his experience coming to the West Coast from the other side of the country.
Middle blocker Claire Felix reflects on her four years with UCLA women's volleyball.
Senior guard Kari Korver takes a look back on her five years with UCLA women's basketball.
The administrator behind UCLA Secrets shares secrets of how he runs the Facebook page.
How do employment rates for graduates of the most and least popular UCLA majors compare?
The Quad reviews UCLA Memes for Sick AF Tweens' spiciest memes of the year.
Graduating students share details of their journeys through UCLA.
Before they graduate, the seniors of UCLA Radio each had one final show. Here's how they ended their DJ careers.
Bruin baseball families discuss game traditions and their support networks.